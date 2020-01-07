|
Joan Leding
Joan Leding, 71, of Paris died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be 2 p.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Altus with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by three children, Misty Konow and Kelly Leding; a son, Shane Leding; a sister; a brother; and three grandchildren.
Rosary will be said at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church, prior to the service.
