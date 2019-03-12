|
JoAnn Tucker
JoAnn Wilbanks Tucker, 63, died Monday, March 11, 2019, in Mulberry.
Graveside service was held Thursday, March 14, 2019, at New Cemetery in Mulberry under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by her husband, Reggie; a daughter, Joni Webster of Bentonville; two sisters, Peggy Williams of Centerton and Marsha Edwards of Paris; and two brothers, Grady Wade of Orlando, Fla., and John Wilbanks of Albuquerque, N.M.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 16, 2019
