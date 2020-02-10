|
|
Joanne Lovelace
Joanne Lovelace, 87, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at her home. She was a banker at Bank of America and a member of several local ballroom dance clubs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick E. and Ada (Biggerstaff) Dane; and a brother, Frederick Dane.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Willard N. Lovelace of the home; a sister, Kathy Oberholtzer of Portland, Ore.; a niece, Lorraine Boyers of Boyers, Pa.; and her beloved four-legged child, Megan.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Almost Home Animal Shelter, 3390 Pointer Trail East, Van Buren, AR 72956.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 11, 2020