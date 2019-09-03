|
|
Joe Alexander
Joe Thomas Alexander, 83, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at a local nursing home. He was owner and operator of Alexander's Plumbing Co. and a member of Impact Church in Alma.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Issiac Alexander and Rosa (Brown) Alexander; five sisters, Frances Muller, Jerri Wiedner, Nadine White, Ann Kelly and Lillian Oliver; and a brother, I.N. Alexander.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Ruth Alexander of the home; two daughters, Diane King and husband Randy and Denise Hanna, all of Van Buren; two sons, Joe T. Alexander Jr. and wife Kim and Michael Alexander and wife Jamie, all of Van Buren; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be James Meinardus, Dennis Osman, Caleb Osman, Kevin McAllister, Mark Kelly and T.J. Siebert.
Honorary pallbearers are Dean Smith and Jimmy Don Smith.
The family will visit with friends and relatives 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Sept. 4, 2019