Joe Berry Jr.
Joe L. Berry Jr., age 78, of Alma passed from this life on June 7, 2020. He was born March 3, 1942, in Fort Smith to Joe L. Berry Sr. and Mary (Poteete) Berry. Joe was a 32nd degree Mason and spent many years as a businessman on Main Street in Van Buren. He enjoyed restoring vintage pedal cars and going to gun shows. Joe was an amazing carpenter and could build anything.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, a brother and a special grandson, Jason Keith McMurray.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 44 years, Beulah Berry; two daughters, Mary Berry and husband Wayne and Rhonda Green and husband Jack; two sons, Stanley McMurray and Susan and Steve Berry; a brother, Daniel Berry; six grandchildren, Clayton, Zoe, Steven, Travis, Kendal and Tyler; a special granddaughter and great-granddaughter, Rhianna Jolene Berry and Zyla Sky Berry; his special adopted friend of the family, Joseph Kwo (Berry); and numerous other friends and relatives.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Dripping Springs Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jack Green, Jimmy Jones, Ron Drain, Donnie Garrett, Jerry Bentley, Leroy Sebring, George Calomenopulos and Joseph Kwo (Berry).
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.