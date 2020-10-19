Joe Gray

Joe Dan Gray, 88, of Rudy passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at a local nursing home. He was born Jan. 15, 1932, in Alma to George E. and Pearl (Edwards) Gray. He was a utility contractor and attended 81 Free Will Baptist Church. He loved to fish and camp with his wife, Ludy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Barbara Hill;and a brother, George Gray.

Survivors include his wife, Ludy (Howard) Gray of the home; three daughters, Laura Seal and husband Joe Alma Rickman and Mary Myers and husband Dickey, all of Alma; a son, Gary Gray and wife Cathy of Bryant; eight grandchildren, Michael Seal, Jonathon Seal, Amy Litton, Joseph Underwood, Wendy Baxter, Bradley Skelton, Tasha Stallings and Trisha Sanders; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Graveside service was held Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Alma City Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.



