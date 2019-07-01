|
Joe Hawkins
Joe Hawkins, of Alma, was born Feb. 16, 1924, to Elijah and Ida Hawkins. He was a lifelong resident of Alma and passed away June 30, 2019, at the age of 95. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Air Force, where he flew over 50 missions aboard a B-24 Bomber. Upon discharge from his service, he returned to Alma where he met and married Freda (Molder). Joe was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Alma, where he served for many years on the finance committee. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier. Joe was elected to Alma City Council and was later elected as mayor of Alma. He was also elected to Alma School Board, where he served as president. He was a member of Alma Volunteer Fire Department and retired as chief. Joe volunteered several years for Arkansas Game and Fish Department as a hunter education instructor.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ida and Elijah Hawkins; sisters, Agnes, Elizabeth, Letha and Christine; and brothers Ray, Julian and Warren.
He loved to crappie fish and play dominoes with his buddies. When he was not crappie fishing or working, he and Freda could be found in the garden tending to their vegetables. Most of all he loved his family.
He is survived by his wife of over 73 years, Freda; one daughter and son-in-law, Lynda and Tommy Lovegrove of Tulsa; one son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Dixie Hawkins of Fort Smith; four grandchildren and their spouses, Lauryn and Steve Cherrington, Tara and Ryan Jackson, Jason and Erin Hawkins and Bryan Hawkins; and six great-grandchildren, Brayden, Ashtyn and Avery Cherrington, Emma and Ethan Jackson and Rhyan Hawkins. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Ada Chastain; his brother-in-law, Hobart Molder; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Alma with interment with military honors at Alma City Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home of Alma, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Pallbearers will be Jason and Bryan Hawkins, Steve Cherrington, Ryan Jackson, Brayden Cherrington, Ethan Jackson and Mark Whitaker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Children's Van Ministry, P.O. Box 819, Alma, AR 72921.
