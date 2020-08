Or Copy this URL to Share

Joey Young

Joey Andrew Young, 61, of Rudy died July 29, 2020.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services.

He is survived by his wife, Tammiejo; two daughters, Amanda and Elisha; two sons, Joseph and Dustin; his mother, Janice Logsdon; two sisters, Teresa and Donna; and 10 grandchildren.



