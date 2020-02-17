Home

1949 - 2020
John Franklin Burgess, 70, of Barling passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Aug. 13, 1949, in Boone County to the late Joe and Eltra (Humphreys) Burgess. He was a retired machinist and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Susie Burgess of the home; two sons, Joe Burgess and Sam Burgess and wife Shaley, both of Barling; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Dyer Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Pallbearers will be Cory Cook, Jacob Cook, Tommy Peevy, Harold Aldridge, Paul Shipman and Jon Von Hoff.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 19, 2020
