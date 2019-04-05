|
|
John Chitwood
John Chitwood, 83, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. John was born in Dyer on June 24, 1935, to the late Jewell and Martha Bowlin Chitwood. He was a retired chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a member of Dyer United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jerie Chitwood.
Memorial graveside service with military honors was held Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Dyer Cemetery Arbor. Cremation and services were under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth of the home; four stepsons, Keenan Winters and Shannon Winters, both of Uniontown, Jason Stamps of Wasilla, Alaska, and Darren Stamps of Van Buren; a sister, Ruth Coleman of Dyer; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 10, 2019