Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St.
Van Buren, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Ocker Memorial Chapel
Van Buren, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edwards

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Edwards Obituary
John Edwards
John Bradley Edwards, 42, of Alma passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at home. He worked at Tate & Lyle in Van Buren. He was a volunteer for Crawford County District No. 1 Fire Department and a field expert at Drake Waterfowl Systems.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard and Christine Armer and Carthel and Lorene Edwards.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Seabolt Cemetery in Short, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Misty (Lingo) Edwards of the home; one daughter, Kristin Edwards of Alma; his parents, John Dale and Teresa (Armer) Edwards; one brother, Chad Edwards and wife Ashley of Poteau; his mother and father-in-law, Carolyn and Joe Wilhelm of Van Buren; sister-in-law, Robyn Sarten and husband Jamie of Alma; brother-in-law, Robert Lingo of Alma; three nieces, Laney Edwards of Poteau and Darcy Lingo and Ella Lingo, both of Alma; one nephew, Logan Edwards of Poteau; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be members of Crawford County District No. 1 Fire Department.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now