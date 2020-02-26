|
|
John Pursell
John R. Pursell was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Feb. 24, 2020. John was born Nov. 19, 1933, in Van Buren, where he met and married his high school sweetheart on Feb. 28, 1953. He served in the U.S. Air Force from Oct. 17, 1952, through Oct. 16, 1956, which included time in the Korean War where he was a navigator on B-47 Stratojet bombers. Upon completion of his military service, he and Carol moved to Little Rock, where he specialized in the cutting-edge field of mobile phone industry work. He ultimately opened and managed the first service department for Alltel, which included cell site selection and mobile phone installation. He retired from Alltel in 2001. After two years of retirement, he went to work for Ozark Biomedical for 10 years in quality control.
John was a wonderful husband, dad and papa. He selflessly served others, which brought him great joy. He was the ultimate caregiver to every person he encountered. His calm, sweet and gentle heart will be missed by all.
Preceding him in death was a daughter, Cindi Pursell Kendrick; his parents, John and Ferba; and a sister, Emma Sue Basham.
He is survived by the love of his life, Eleanor Carol; four dearly loved sons, John, Kent (Margaret), Gary (Cathy) and Bruce (Sallie); a daughter, Denise (Fletcher) Hanson; 19 grandchildren, Brooks, Leah (Bryce) Carlson, Shannon (Charlie) Baty, Christy (Michael) Lenzini, Wesley (Jill), Hanna, Sarah Catherine Cook, Tara (Travis) May, Taylor B. (Taylor M.) Bowers, Brandon (Sheri), Matt and Ashley; and 12 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Gabby, Parker, Preston, Callum, Brayson, Gabbie, Abbie, Ethan, Eden, Emmie and William.
A service to celebrate John's life was held Thursday, Feb. 27 at Smith-North Little Rock Funeral Home with interment at Rest Hills.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Arkansas, 201 Markham Center Drive, Little Rock, AR 72205.
Online guestbook is available at www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 29, 2020