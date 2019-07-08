Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
home of Charles Reeves
104933 S. 4769 Road
Muldrow, AR
John Reeves


1951 - 2019
John Reeves Obituary
John Reeves
John Elmer Reeves, 67, of Fort Smith passed away July 4, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a retired rock and brick mason.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Teri Reeves; his parents, Elbert and Zelma (Morgan) Reeves; and a sister, Annita Holloway.
Memorial service will be 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the home of Charles Reeves, 104933 S. 4769 Road, Muldrow. Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include daughters, Theresa Reeves (Elwood Burkholder) of Alma and Cindi Brownmiller (Brent Kinkade) of West Fork; one son, John Reeves (Crystal) of West Fork; brothers, Rodney Reeves (Elaine and Becky) of Pocola, Paul Reeves (Louise) of Spiro, Charles Reeves of Liberty and George Reeves of Arkoma; and four grandchildren, Donovon and Alyssa Reeves and Andy and Matthew Brownmiller.
Memorials may be made to John and Teri Reeves Memorial Fund c/o Armstrong Bank, 1301 S. Waldron Ave., AR 72903, account No. 100061993.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on July 9, 2019
