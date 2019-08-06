|
|
|
John Small
John Harrison Small, 72, of Uniontown died Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Celebration of life will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at his home in Uniontown. Arrangements were under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his companion, Gale Howell; two sons, John Small of Uniontown and Barron Small of Van Buren; and seven grandchildren.
Join the family in sharing stories and remembering a life lived to the fullest.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019