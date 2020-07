Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Johnny's life story with friends and family

Share Johnny's life story with friends and family

Johnny Moore

Johnny Ray Moore, 68, of Villa Rica, Ga., died June 20, 2020, at his home.

Memorial service was held Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home. Burial of cremains will be at the family cemetery in Dyer.

Johnny is survived by his dad, John Moore; a sister, Molly Mitchael; and a brother, Ronald Moore.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store