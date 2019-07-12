|
Joseph Murphy
Joseph Murphy, 54, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Darla; three daughters, Bryna, Mandi and Krystal; three sons, Michael, Christopher and Jason; his mother, Gwendolyn Goss; two sisters, Amber and Carol; a brother, Doug; and 17 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from July 13 to July 14, 2019