Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Joshua's life story with friends and family

Share Joshua's life story with friends and family

Joshua Gosa

Joshua W. Gosa, 30, of Van Buren died Nov. 26, 2020.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith.

He is survived by a brother, Patrick Gosa; and an aunt, Patsy Nettnin.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store