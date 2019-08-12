|
|
Juanita Bradshaw
Juanita Josephine Bradshaw, 71, of Canehill passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at her home. She was a housewife and a member of Shady Grove Free Holiness Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Bessie (Kilton) Derby; a brother, Bruce Derby; and a granddaughter, Kristy Nault.
She is survived by her husband, Charley Bradshaw of the home; one daughter, Jessica Mae Shelley of Natural Dam; one son, Armand Robert Nault Jr. of Morrow; one stepson, Michael Wesley Bradshaw Derby of New Hampshire; one sister, Lois Rogers of New Hampshire; one brother, Alvin Dana Derby Jr. of Canehill; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Family-held memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Shady Grove Cemetery in Washington County. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Aug. 13, 2019