Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Judy's life story with friends and family

Share Judy's life story with friends and family

Judy Abner

Judy Abner, 71, of Alma died July, 17, 2020, at a local hospital.

She is survived by a son, Shawn Abner; a grandson, Tyler Abner; two sisters, Barbara Pledger and Connie Whitsett; and several nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 19 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store