Julia Wright
Julia "Judy" Ann Wright, 80, of Fort Smith passed away March 22, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker, an avid quilter and a genealogist. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and Daughters of the Republic of Texas. Judy was born Dec. 26, 1938, to the late Simon and Malissa (Spillman) Farrar and the widow of Bobby W. Wright.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Conley Cemetery under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Dean and Janet King of Fort Smith; one son, Duane Dean of Springdale; one stepdaughter, Cheryl Mayo of Van Buren; one stepson, Bobby Wright of Houston; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Duane Dean, Aaron Wright, Eric Wright, Bill McCormick, Bobby Wright, Nathan Snell and Jolley Baugh.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Mountainburg class of 1956 and Earline Satterfield.
The family will visit with friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019