Kaden Robinson, 17, of Van Buren died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Alma.
Family-held memorial service will be 2 p.m Thursday at Pleasant Valley Church of Christ in Van Buren. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his parents, Crystle and Jimmy Robinson; two sisters, Hailee Moore and Emma Robinson; a brother, Colton Robinson; his grandmothers, Mattie Beals and Donna Robinson; and his great-grandmother, Jewel Walls.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
