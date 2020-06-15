Or Copy this URL to Share

Kaden Robinson

Kaden Robinson, 17, of Van Buren died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Alma.

Family-held memorial service will be 2 p.m Thursday at Pleasant Valley Church of Christ in Van Buren. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.

He is survived by his parents, Crystle and Jimmy Robinson; two sisters, Hailee Moore and Emma Robinson; a brother, Colton Robinson; his grandmothers, Mattie Beals and Donna Robinson; and his great-grandmother, Jewel Walls.



