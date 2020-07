Or Copy this URL to Share

Kalie Coughran

Kalie Jo Coughran, 24, of Cedarville died July 8, 2020.

No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.

She is survived by a son, Blade Vest; her parents, Marilyn and Steve Coughran; two brothers, Derek and Scotty Coughran; and her boyfriend, Zack Vest.



