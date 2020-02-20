|
Karen Tanner
Karen Jean Hill Tanner, 72, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. She was born Feb. 11, 1948, in Mulberry. She worked at Hill's Grocery Store in Alma.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Hill and Hilda Jean Nigh.
She is survived by her husband, James Tanner of the home; two daughters, Kimberley Billings of Spring, Texas, and Stephanie Ward of Van Buren; a son, Brett Winborn of North Carolina; a brother, Tommy Hill of Graphic; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside service was held Thursday, Feb. 20, at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 22, 2020