Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Kary Shankle Obituary
Kary Shankle
Kary Shankle, 41, of Van Buren was ushered into the arms of Jesus on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. She was born March 14, 1978, in San Jose, Calif. She was a teacher at Butterfield Trail Middle School in Van Buren.
She is survived by her husband, Rocky of the home; two sons, Noah and Eli Shankle, both of the home; her mother, Lyn Miller and husband Bob of Fort Smith; her in-laws, Shirley and Larry Shankle of Cedarville; a sister, Kim Henderson of North Little Rock; four nieces and nephews, Chloe, Madison, Grant and Tyler; along with a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Bob Miller, Shane Henderson, Greg Seal, Shawn Shankle, Grant Shankle and Michael Kinney.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Oct. 24, 2019
