Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eastside Free Will Baptist Church
613 E. Sequoyah St.
Muldrow, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Muldrow High School gymnasium
Resources
More Obituaries for Katelyn Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katelyn Stephens


2006 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Katelyn Stephens Obituary
Katelyn Stephens
Katelyn Leeann Stephens, 12, of Roland passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Oklahoma City. She was a student at Muldrow Junior High School. She loved to sing, worship God and play her ukulele.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Ben Stephens and Norris Ferguson; and one uncle, Paul Robert Stephens.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Muldrow High School gymnasium with a private family graveside service under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her parents, Jared and Elizabeth Rice of Roland; one sister, Kara Rice of Roland; two brothers, Draven Wilson of Roland and Riley Hinton of Fort Smith; and her loving grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will visit with relatives and friends Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 5-7 P.M. at East Side Free Will Baptist Church, 613 E. Sequoyah St., Muldrow.
Pallbearers will be Choise Shamblin, Barry Tabor, Brant Folowell, Ted Abbey, Chase Howard, Josh Limore, Todd Butcher and Mike Richards.
Honorary pallbearers are Brandon Sharp, Ken Sharp, Raymond Rhodes, Jason Long and Chris Allen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OK Kids Korral, 818 N.E. Eigth St., Oklahoma City, OK 73104.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now