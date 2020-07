Or Copy this URL to Share

Katherine Brooks

Katherine Brooks, 100, of Alma died July 11, 2020.

Funeral service was held Tuesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Alma Cemetery.

She is survived by a son, Mike Coleman; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



