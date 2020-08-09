Katherine Meadors

Katherine Pauline Ivey-Meadors of Mulberry died August 7, 2020. She was born to Tom and Rena Ivey in Mulberry on August 10, 1917, where she lived her entire life. The lord blessed her with 103 years of life. She lived the last years at the Alma Health and Rehab where she received excellent care. She was known as a spirited lady who knew what she expected of those who took care of her.

Pauline graduated from Mulberry High School in 1935. She married Paul Malcom Meadors in 1937. He took her to California twice but she refused to live there. When they lived in DiGiorgio she said, "I didn't pick cotton in Arkansas and I am not picking cotton in California." Paul took her back home where they raised their family and were married 71 years. Paul died March 5, 2008.

Pauline is survived by a son, Paul Tom Meadors and wife Wanda of Mulberry; two daughters, Aline Stephens and husband Jerry of Scranton, and Melda Sue Smith and companion Ed Kelley of Muldrow.

Pauline spent 34 years working at Dixie Cup in Fort Smith as a reinspector on the assembly line. She loved working. Cooking and cleaning was not her thing. She always made time for her family. The grandchildren have happy memories of their grandmother. They loved to spend the night with her because she catered to their wants.

Pauline is also survived by eight grandchildren; her only grandson Paul Shannon Meadors of Vancouver, Wash.; and granddaughters, Tara Meadors Wilson of Fort Worth, Texas, Cynthia Himonedis of London, England, Catherine Stephens, Karen Immel, Mary Gonzales all of Clarksville, and Sarah Papp and Angela Clayton of Alma. She was also blessed with 13 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

She loved to take trips and was pleased to tour Europe and Canada with a group. She experienced the moon landing with the world and delighted in talking about this accomplishment. In the last year of her life she would say, "I have been to the MOON." People would let her tell what she saw and enjoy her fantasy story and her remarkable memory of the event.

Her devotion to her church and family is a wonderful life accomplishment. Pauline's church membership was with First Baptist Church - Mulberry. She was honored for teaching Sunday School for sixty years and featured in the Arkansas Baptist State Magazine for her contribution to the lord's messages. She loved her church and was loyal in her attendance no matter what life sent her way. Pauline prayed beautiful prayers that were an inspiration to others.

God was there to greet Pauline when she entered the Heavenly Gates along with her husband. Funeral service, in remembrance of her life, will be at Ocker Funeral Home of Alma on Monday, Aug. 10, from 5-7 p.m.

There will be a private family service Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. held at New Cemetery in Mulberry. Officiating the service will be Brother Dawn Cochran, Shawn Pratt and Bob Martin Eulogy.



