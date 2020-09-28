Katie Rogers

Katie Rogers, 75, of Alma died Sept. 26, 2020.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Locke Cemetery in Mountainburg, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.

She is survived by her husband, A.C.; two daughters, Sherry Stuart and Karla Brooks; a son, Lane Rogers; two brothers, Douglas and Jimmy Gregory; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



