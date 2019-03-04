Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Kelley Cate
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
Kelley Cate Obituary
Kelley Cate
Kelley Cate, 39, of Seminole, Okla., passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 17, 1979, in McAlester, Okla. She was a homemaker, a member of First Baptist Church in Newalla, Okla., and a 1998 graduate of Southside High School.
She is survived by her husband, Brian of the home; two daughters, Grace Cate of the home and Gabrielle Cate of Amarillo, Texas; two sons, Joshua Cate of the home and Zackary Cate of Pensacola, Fla.; her mother and stepfather, Gloria and Ronnie West of Barling; her father, Merle Hill of Canadian, Okla.; four brothers, Doug Bush of Tulsa, Kevin Partain of Van Buren and Jonathan Hill and Matt Hill, both of Canadian; grandparents, Lola and Charlie Wilson of Krebs, Okla.; and two grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday March 8, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Devin Partain, Dillon Partain, August Partain, Michael Partain, Zackary Cate and Kevin Partain.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 5, 2019
