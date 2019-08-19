|
Kendall Kirby
Kendall Edward Kirby, age 63, ended his journey on this Earth in his sleep early Saturday morning, Aug. 17, 2019. He was born Jan. 30, 1956, in Fort Smith. Kendall was a great lover of life and he lived it to its fullest. He loved great music and fellowship with his friends and he never met a stranger. He was the son of Jerry and Donna Williams of Van Buren.
He is survived by his mother. Donna Williams; and his daughter. Lauren Marie Kirby. He is also survived by his sisters, Kathy Baker of Van Buren, Karen Welbern of Rudy and Lisa Cockrum of Van Buren; a brother, Jerry Williams Jr. of Fort Smith; a sister, Sherri Leggett of Mississippi; and also many nieces and nephews that complete Kendall's family.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
A celebration of Kendall's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Aug. 20, 2019