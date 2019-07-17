|
|
Kenneth Bogard
Kenneth Dale Bogard, 90, of Union, Mo., passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was a master mechanic for the railroad and a member of Church of Christ in both Van Buren and Fenton, Mo., having served in various capacities. He was a corporal in the U.S. Army, having served in World War II, he received the Victory Medal and Army Occupational Medal.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; and all of his brothers and sisters.
Graveside service will be at noon Friday, July 19, 2019, with military honors at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by one daughter, Glenda Starek of Fenton; two grandchildren, Kai and Gage Starek, both of Fenton; and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on July 18, 2019