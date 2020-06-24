Kenneth Donelson
Kenneth "Kenny" S. Donelson, 52, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home. He was a financial secretary for United Steelworkers Local 7893 and a QA at Rheem Manufacturing in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Theresa Donelson.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Donelson of the home; four daughters, Hollie and Ryanne Donelson, both of Fort Smith, and Bailey and Lila McKusker, both of Mansfield; a brother, Michael and wife Andrea Donelson of Van Buren; the apple of his eye, his grandchild Oakley and two more arriving soon; and three nephews, Jeffery Jones and Michael and Kendall Donelson.
There will be no formal service at this time. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
