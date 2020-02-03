|
|
|
Kenneth Morton
Kenneth Morton, 61, of Chester died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at a local hospital.
No formal services will be held at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by two daughters, Cora Smith of Webb City, Mo., and Amanda Maute of Bentonville; a son, Jason Morton of Joplin, Mo; a sister, Pamela Israel of Wagoner, Okla.; two brothers, Charles Morton of Chester and Mike Morton of Muskogee, Okla.; and two grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020