Kenneth Piletic

Kenneth Alan Piletic, age 83, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Bakersfield, Calif. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. He was born Aug. 1, 1937, in LaSalle, Ill., to Mary Bildhauer-Piletic and Joseph Piletic. He was the first-born child in his family and had one sibling, Mary Gertrude Piletic.

Ken was baptized at St. Roch's Catholic Church. He took interest in the piano as a young child, but his main interest was radio. He built his first radio at the age of 10 while enrolled at St. Bede Academy in Peru, Ill. His first job was at Sigmund Electric Co. in 1953.

He graduated from St. Bede Academy in 1955 and St. Bede Junior College in 1957. In December 1957, he enrolled in DeVry Technical Institute, an electronics school in Chicago. He earned his Associate of Applied Science degree in 1959. He qualified and earned a first-class commercial radio telephone license with ship radar endorsement, which was granted by the Federal Communications Commission in 1959. While still enrolled in college, he was recruited to join the Illinois National Guard 33rd Division and on Oct. 6, 1955, in Ottaway, Ill., he was in the armory of Headquarters Company First Battalion 129 Infantry Regiment, where he was in the radio section of the communications platoon. He served from 1955-64 and was discharged with the rank of sergeant E-5. He worked at IBM from 1960-91 in Chicago as a customer engineer in the data processing division. After retirement, he worked at Radio Spirits for six years.

Ken, also known as W9ZMR, was an extra class ham operator and volunteer examiner. He was a life member of the American Radio Relay League (ARRL), a member of the Half Century Club and earned his 60-year certificate in AARL. He was the co-founder of the Old Time Radio Collectors and Traders Society. He also had a passion for recording old time radio shows and at one time had the largest collection in the nation. He was mentioned in the Daily Herald in Streamwood, Ill., in 1974 for recording and holding over 16,000 tapes of famous radio shows. As a young man, Ken also tracked Sputnik, that launched Oct. 4, 1957. His interview can be heard worldwide on the web by Googling "Ken Piletic Sputnik interview," which was recorded June 4, 1995.

He resided in Streamwood from 1964-2019 and in Alma from 2005-18. He spent his later years living in Bakersfield, Calif., to be close to his nieces and nephews, where they enjoying trips to the beach, adventures in the desert, fishing, reading and family holidays together.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Bildhauer-Piletic; his father, Joseph Piletic; a sister, Mary Gertrude Piletic; a niece, Theresa Ann Hughlett; and a nephew, Joseph Elton Johnson.

He is survived by two nieces, Lorita "Rita" Lowe and husband Shannon and Rebecca Bever and husband Shane; a nephew, John Johnson and wife Angie; nephew-in-law, Dennis Hughlett; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 725 Fourth St., LaSalle, Ill., with Christian burial service to follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery in LaSalle. Father Bill Piletic will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Ptak Funeral Home in Peru.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ken Piletic's honor to St. Bede Academy, 24 U.S. 6 Peru, IL 61354; St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 502 S. Park Boulevard, Streamwood, IL 60107; St. Patrick Catholic Church, 725 Fourth St., LaSalle, IL 61301; or St. Philip the Apostle Church, 7100 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield, CA 93309.



