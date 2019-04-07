Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Shelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Shelley


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Shelley Obituary
Kenneth Shelley
Kenneth Eugene Shelley, 82, of Natural Dam passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at home. He was a carpenter for 28 years, a retired custodian at Alma High School and a pastor at Peaceful Home Community Church for the last 10 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathie (Raines) Shelley; his parents, Robert Shelly and Alice (Allen) Shelly; sisters, Imogene Gray, Shirley Smith, Barbara Dale and Rosa-Juanita Shelly; and grandson, Laurent Brindou.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Grandview Assembly of God in Natural Dam with burial at Hall Cemetery under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by two daughters, Sherry Dyer and husband James of Rudy and Shantel Shelley of Stilwell, Okla.; three sons, Kenneth Shelley Jr., Timmy Shelley and wife Jessie of Natural Dam and Robert Shelley of Cedarville; two sisters, Sharron Goss and husband David of Natural Dam and Beverly Pyle and Husband Bill of Cedarville; two brothers, Harrison Shelley and Jerry Shelley and wife Barbara of Natural Dam; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and three in the oven.
Pallbearers will be Richard Emberton, Steven Shelley, Wally Dyer, Dustin Shelley, Tim Shelley Jr. and Marion Shelley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Buffer, Tyler Duncan, Eayn Shelley, Trey Duncan and Floyd Mongold.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now