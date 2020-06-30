Or Copy this URL to Share

Kristepher Murphy

Kristepher Shawn Murphy, 34, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at a local hospital.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith.

He is survived by his mother, Bonnie Khanthamany; his father, Shawn Murphy; a sister, Faith Murphy; a brother, Hunter Murphy; and his grandmother, Shirley Fines.



