Kristina Parson, 29, of Van Buren died Feb. 6, 2020.
Funeral service was held Tuesday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gill Cemetery.
She is survived by three children, Madisyn, Aiyden and Kamdyn; her mother and stepfather, JoAnn and George Moheit; her father, Allen Parson; two sisters, Alexandria Garner and Tori Parson; a brother, Tre Parson; a stepbrother, Jordan Moheit; and her grandparents and stepgrandmother.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 12, 2020
