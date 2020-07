Or Copy this URL to Share

Larry Betanbcourt

Larry Dean Betancourt, 59, of Van Buren died July 5, 2020.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda; a stepdaughter, Brittney Brasuell; two stepsons, Austin and Kody Brasuell; a brother, Barry Betancourt; two stepsisters, Lawana Betancourt and Janet Ferrell; and a stepgranddaughter.



