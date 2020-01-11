|
|
Larry Hill
Larry Don Hill, 67, of Mulberry passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Nov. 2, 1952, in Mulberry to the late Luther Rube and Velma (Richards) Hill. He retired from Allen Canning.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Angie Wynona Hill; and a brother, Robert Lee Hill.
Survivors include a son, Gabriel Hill of Van Buren; six grandchildren, Shelby Hill, Brittany Hill, Torri Hill, Denton Greenfield, Devan Greenfield and Issac Gibbs; three great-grandchildren, Raelynn Beneux, Adilynn Beneux and Blessing Newton; his ex-wife, Joyce James of Fort Smith; and close family, Edith Williams and Tonya and John Beason.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ocker Chapel, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Pallbearers will be Jim Cooley, Jerry McGarrah, Damon Shores, Stanton Smith, John Beason and James Johnston.
Honorary pallbearers are Dale Cooper and Bobby Shores.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 12, 2020