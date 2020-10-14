Larry Seabolt
The Rev. Larry Dean Seabolt, 84, of West Plains, Mo., passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Springfield, Mo. He was a Pentecostal minister for over 50 years and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Lois (Mulkey) Seabolt.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Mary of the home; two daughters, Pam Looney and husband Wayne of Charleston and Sharon Tucker and husband David of Sallisaw; a son, Lawrence Seabolt and wife Sandra of Keota; three stepdaughters, Sinda Trantham and husband Darrell of West Plains, Ronda Marks and husband Charles of Eldon, Mo., and Angie Worley and husband Greg of West Plains; 20 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren. Burial with military honors will follow at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Reggie Sadler, Reggie Lyle, Junior Flint, Vernon Moore, David Tucker and Gary Moore.
Honorary pallbearers will be the ministers in attendence.
