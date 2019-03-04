Home

Larry Stringer

Larry Stringer Obituary
Larry Stringer
Larry Allen Stringer, 62 of Van Buren passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 in his home. He was a thirty years Union Electrician for IBEW, a life member of the Harley Owners Group and also of the Christian Motorcycle Association. He was preceded in death by his mother Ellen (Brown) Stringer.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12-4 PM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Fort Smith River Front Pavilion. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren. This will be a family held memorial service.
He is survived by his wife Pam Stringer of the home; his father Lawrence Stringer of Fort Smith; a daughter Jessica Bryant of Fort Smith; three sons Jeremy Bryant, Larry Stringer, Jr. and Matthew Stringer all of Kansas City; nine grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 6, 2019
