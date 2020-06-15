LaTrelle Wheeler
LaTrelle Wheeler
LaTrelle Wheeler, 84, of Alma died Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Private services and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by four sons, Todd, Mark, Brent and Jason Wheeler; two brothers, Jon and Joe Riddle; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
