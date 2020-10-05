Laura Brooks
It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of Laura Ashley Brooks on Sept. 29, 2020. She was born Jan. 3, 1986, in Austin, Texas, to Lisa Autry and Mike Brooks.
Laura was a kind and loving soul who deeply touched all those who knew her. She graduated from Wylie High School and Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. She was a certified cardiac sonographer. She worked as an echo cardiology technician at Cooper Clinic in Fort Smith until 2014, and then at Montrose Memorial Hospital in Colorado until her passing. She was caring and compassionate with all of her patients and took great pride in her work.
She loved her coworker family at Montrose Memorial Hospital and all of her many friends in Texas, Arkansas and Montrose. She enjoyed life in Colorado and all the beauty of that area with her spouse, Riley. She loved all creatures, especially her dogs Emmitt, Mack and Lucy. Laura will be remembered for her fun-loving personality and her beautiful eyes, smile and soul.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Pearl Brooks.
She is survived by the love of her life, Dr. Riley Dale Foreman of Montrose; her mother, Lisa Autry of Fort Smith; her father, Mike Brooks and wife Sue of Sallisaw; a sister, Katie Brooks and Cole Niblett of Norman, Okla.; and her grandparents, Eugene and Glenda Fields of Van Buren.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at New Life Church, 9000 Dallas St., Fort Smith, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kitties and Kanines Shelter, 4800 S. 46th St., Fort Smith, AR. 72903.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.