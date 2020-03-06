Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Laurence Turpin


1943 - 2020
Laurence Turpin Obituary
Laurence Turpin
Laurence Drew Turpin, 76, of Alma died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pope Cemetery under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
He is survived by a daughter, Marla Fauber of Chicago; two sons, Lawrence Turpin of Rudy and Steven Turpin of Warrensburg, N.Y.; two sisters, Carolyn Foxworthy and Mary Kozanius; three brothers, Charles, Walter and Loyd Turpin; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
