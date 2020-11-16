Lawrence Stringer

Lawrence Allen Stringer, 85, of Van Buren passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Paris.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and a retired union electrician. He was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 6 in Van Buren for over 50 years and Rena Road Church of Christ in Van Buren and a lifelong Razorbacks fan.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Bertha "Ellen" (Brown) Stringer; a son, Larry Stringer; his parents, Leonard and Irene (Bray) Stringer; and a brother, Marion Stringer.

He is survived by a son, Jerry Stringer and wife Lorraine of Kansas City, Mo.; a sister, Mary Ruth Goodwin of Rockford, Ill.; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Sarah Grove Cemetery, near Cedarville, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

The family will visit with relatives and friends beginning at noon Thursday at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Joanie Silva, Taylor Stringer, Tia Stringer, Ethan Silva, Mitchell Brown and Allen Hamilton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store