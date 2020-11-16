1/1
Lawrence Stringer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Stringer
Lawrence Allen Stringer, 85, of Van Buren passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Paris.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and a retired union electrician. He was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 6 in Van Buren for over 50 years and Rena Road Church of Christ in Van Buren and a lifelong Razorbacks fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Bertha "Ellen" (Brown) Stringer; a son, Larry Stringer; his parents, Leonard and Irene (Bray) Stringer; and a brother, Marion Stringer.
He is survived by a son, Jerry Stringer and wife Lorraine of Kansas City, Mo.; a sister, Mary Ruth Goodwin of Rockford, Ill.; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Sarah Grove Cemetery, near Cedarville, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
The family will visit with relatives and friends beginning at noon Thursday at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Joanie Silva, Taylor Stringer, Tia Stringer, Ethan Silva, Mitchell Brown and Allen Hamilton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved