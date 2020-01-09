|
|
Lee Buckner
Lee J. Buckner, 84, of Lowell passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at his home. He was a supervisor at Pradco in Mulberry and a former police officer in Clarksville. He was a member of the Army National Guard and First Assembly of God Church in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Charlie Francis (Self) Buckner; and two infant sons.
He is survived by his wife, Nina of the home; a daughter, Beverly Taylor and husband Kevin of Lowell; three sons, Garry Buckner and wife Quita of Clarksville, Greg Buckner of Paris and Jeff Dale Buckner of Chattanooga, Tenn.; a sister, LaVerne Snow and husband John of Canadian, Okla.; a brother, Michael Buckner and wife Carolyn of Sallisaw; his father-in-law, Jim Parker of London, Ark.; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Larry Parrish, Mark Crawford, Tracey Smith, Morgan Morgan, Kevin King and Will Crabtree.
