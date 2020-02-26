|
Leisa Ryder
Leisa Marie Ryder, 55, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a licensed practical nurse at Mercy Clinic in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Madison Ryder; her father, Roger Newman; an uncle, Roy Newman; and her best friend, Donna Hyde.
She is survived by her husband, Theodore "Ted" Ryder of the home; a son, Cody Ryder and wife Meghan of Bentonville; her mother, Barbara (Brooks) Newman of Fort Smith; a sister, Leilani Tilson of Minnesota; a niece, Souriya and husband Vincent Webb of Fort Smith; and a great-niece and -nephew, Vanessa and Declan Webb of Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, March 2 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren. She will be laid to rest at a later date at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren. The family has asked that you wear your favorite Disney attire for the service.
Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron Burns, Jacob Brown, Eddie Greb, Gary Hyde, Donnie Newman and Vincent Webb.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest, P.O. Box 2207, Lowell, AR 72745; or Almost Home Animal Shelter, 3390 Pointer Trail East, Van Buren, AR 72956; or a local food pantry.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 27, 2020