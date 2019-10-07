|
Leola Ratts
Leola (Knight) Ratts was born Sept. 8, 1924, and passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Wichita, Kan., at the age of 95.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Merrit and Gladys Knight; and a son, Ronnie Ratts.
She is survived by a sister, Sharon Betancourt; two sons, Wayne (Becky) Ratts and J.D. Ratts; a daughter, Jackie (Forrest) Wise; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Leola was a woman of strong faith. She was a loving, selfless mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is loved dearly and will be greatly missed.
Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Resthaven Cemetery in the Garden of Love. Arrangements are under the direction of Advantage Funeral Home in Wichita.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Oct. 9, 2019