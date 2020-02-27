Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Leon Henson


1941 - 2020
Leon Henson Obituary
Leon Henson
Leon Henson, 78, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 22, 1941, in Van Buren to the late Earl and Ruby Henson. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked for Van Buren School District.
He is survived by a daughter, Shannon Chaffin and husband Vince of Fort Smith; and a grandson, Landen Chaffin of Fort Smith.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. Ashes will be interred at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 29, 2020
