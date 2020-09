Or Copy this URL to Share

Leslie Thomas

Leslie Thomas, 57, of Van Buren died Sept. 17, 2020.

Graveside service will be at noon Saturday at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Rusty; five children, Bridget, Ethan and Evan Polk, Ashley Ballch and J.D. Murrah; and six grandchildren.



